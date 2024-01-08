HART changing 911 responses in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Human Services Alternatives Response Team, or HART start in Albemarle County in July 2023.

The team consists of Albemarle County Fire Rescue, Albemarle County Police Department, and the Social Services Department.

If you call 911 for a mental health emergency or a substance abuse problem now in Albemarle County, one team is responding to those calls in a different way.

“Whether that’s some sort of support from a paramedic, or sometimes a police response is appropriate, and everyone is standing by in case there’s something else they can provide,” Chief of Human Services in Albemarle County Kaki Dimock said.

Dimock explains how HART’s response to calls has a more humane approach.

“One is to try to help folks who are experiencing a behavioral health emergency to stay out of the emergency room or the jail, which are two sort of long-term traditional responses for behavioral health costs,” Dimock said.

HART consists of fire and rescue, police officers, and social services and has already served 146 since July.

They say each call is different.

“We’ve had space heaters brought into homes within a couple hours, we’ve had food brought it. We think outside the box. We don’t think like a normal 911 service where we just respond and react,″ HART responder Titus Castens said.

Different calls mean different ways to help people, whether that is sitting with them for hours or following up with them consistently.

HART police officer Brian Miller says he’s seen the difference firsthand.

“I think people are definitely happy that we are coming with a little softer approach a little of a uniform. My vehicle is the plain white vehicle right now. Eventually, the light bar and everything will be taken off,” Miller said.

As the Chief of Fire and Rescue, Dan Eggleston says he’s looking forward to seeing HART again trust from the community to help more people.

“There are a lot of people that are suffering, and quiet. That’s not the way to find a way out of a crisis. It’s making that connection, getting the right services to the right people, to ultimately make them feel better about their quality of life,” Eggleston said.

This is still the beginning of the HART Team and calls are only during a normal 40-hour work week.

Team members are hoping to see it expanded soon.

