First Alert Weather Day

Soaking rain and gusty wind
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 5:36 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Good morning. Our work and school day is getting off to a seasonal start. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and chilly temperatures today. Clouds will begin to thicken tonight, ahead of our next storm. A brief light mix during the morning commute Tuesday, will change over to soaking rain and gusty wind. 1″3″ of rain will be possible. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for most of the region Tuesday. Skies will begin to clear Wednesday, with near seasonal temperatures. We’ll keep you updated. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & chilly, High: upper 40s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy & cold, Low: low 30s

Tuesday: First Alert...Soaking rain & gusty wind, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: around 30

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Friday: Rain, High: upper 40s...Low: upper 30s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: upper 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: mid 20s

