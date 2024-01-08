First Alert Weather Day Tuesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sunshine and seasonably chilly temperatures on this Monday. Tracking the progress of a strong storm system arriving Tuesday!

We have declared Tuesday as a First Alert Weather Day.

There could be a brief period of some sleet, ice, snow at the onset early Tuesday. This is especially possible across the Blue Ridge Mountains and the Shenandoah Valley.

A brief mix of some sleet, ice and snowflakes possible early Tuesday. Mostly for the Blue Ridge Mountains, Shenandoah Valley and especially the Allegheny Highlands. (WVIR Storm Team 29)

Milder temperatures win again. Any brief wintry precipitation will quickly go over to rain. The rain will be heavy at times, especially during the afternoon and evening hours.

The heaviest rain will fall Tuesday afternoon and evening. (WVIR Storm Team 29)

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for much of the area beginning Tuesday afternoon through the start of Wednesday.

Flood Watch from 1 PM Tuesday through 7 AM Wednesday. Localized flooding possible. Watch flood prone areas. Never driver through high water. (WVIR Storm Team 29)

Rainfall totals will be two to three inches. Locally up to four inches possible. This will pose a flood threat. Watch poor drainage areas, creeks, and urban areas for localized flooding. Never drive through high water. If you come up on a flooded roadway, find an alternate route. Turn around, don’t drown.

Most areas will receive two to three inches of rainfall. Locally higher amounts from Tuesday into early Wednesday. (WVIR Storm Team 29)

Winds will also be gusty. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the Blue Ridge Mountains Tuesday afternoon through late Tuesday night. South winds will gust to 50 mph!

Elsewhere, winds will be 20 to 40 mph Tuesday evening and overnight.

Wind gusts of up to 50 mph along the Blue Ridge Mountains from 3 PM Tuesday through 1 AM Wednesday. (WVIR Storm Team 29)

Rain moves away late Tuesday night into early Wednesday.

Wednesday will be a cooler and breezy day.

FORECAST

• Monday: Mostly sunny. Afternoon high temperatures in the 40s. Light and variable breeze.

• Monday night: A dry evening. Mostly cloudy. Overnight low temperatures in the 30s.

• Tuesday: Early brief wintry mix to all rain. The rain will be moderate to heavy. Highs upper 40s to

lower 50s. Winds increasing by evening.

• Tuesday night: Rain. The rain will be heavy at times during the evening. There’s a flood risk. Along

with gusty winds. Which will pose a scattered power outage threat. Lows in the 40s.

• Wednesday: Early rain exits. Becoming partly sunny. Gusty winds continue. Highs cooler, in the 40s.

Lows in the 20s.

• Thursday: Sunshine. Highs lower 50s. Lows in the frosty 20s.

Some more rain expected Friday.

