Electric vehicle repairs are hard to come by in Charlottesville area

(FILE)
(FILE)(Pexels)
By Bria Stith
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A legitimate concern for electric vehicle shoppers is where to take these high-tech cars to get fixed.

Other than dealerships, some shops are still on the EV learning curve when it comes to things beyond simple mechanic work.

If you have a Tesla, there is no dealership within the 29News viewing area.

When it comes to body work, there are other challenges garages face.

“Electric vehicles are not propelled by gasoline. Therefore, they have an electronic driven engine which requires different systems to feed data to that components the system is to not programmed or calibrated properly. If would be a drive train issue of the vehicle very well could be compromised,” Cosner Brothers Body Shop Manager Dillard Cosner said.

Cosner Brothers says if you crash in your EV, rely on your insurance company for repair recommendations.

