Boar’s Head Resort hosts Xperience Tennis Invitational

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - 26 Special Olympic athletes from 13 states have returned to Charlottesville for the Xperience Tennis Invitational.

This is Boar’s Head Resort’s 16th year hosting the event.

“It’s just a standalone opportunity for them to showcase for the Charlottesville community and beyond just exactly how talented, how capable they are and how important it is to include them in all things,” President of Special Olympics Virginia David Thomason said.

Thomason says these games show athletes they can do anything they put their minds to.

“When our athletes are told ‘you can’t do this’ or ‘you can’t do it, it’s not possible’ they’re like ‘watch me,’ but beyond that they say, ‘follow me,’” Thomason said.

Jay Choi is a tennis play in the Special Olympics and started playing when he was 13 years old.

“My ultimate dream is to be the number one in Special Olympic USA,” Choi said.

Choi says events like this push him to be better every time he steps on the court.

“When I was playing these players, they were actually really good and then made me play better. I was very motivated to be here and play,” Choi said.

Thomason says this motivation to better is contagious and spreads to other parts of their lives.

“We have seen tremendous growth and how well these athletes are playing step their game up on the court, but also at school and their jobs throughout their lives,” Thomason said.

