Tracking a rain storm

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After areas of fog and icy spots to start this Sunday, expect a mainly dry outlook until early Tuesday!

There will be a brisk breeze today under a blend of clouds and sun. Can’t rule out a passing sprinkle or even a flurry over the higher elevations and the Shenandoah Valley. Most of the snow and rain showers will stay along and west of the Allegheny Highlands this afternoon.

Clearing and cooling overnight.

More sunshine returns Monday with seasonably chilly temperatures. Remaining dry through most of Monday night.

Tracking a strong storm system arriving from the southwest Tuesday. If the moisture pushes in fast enough, then a little snow, ice and sleet cannot be ruled out at the onset Tuesday morning. This is especially possible for the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley.

A brief wintry mix possible Tuesday morning, mainly west. (WVIR Storm Team 29)

Milder temperatures will win again. Changing any wintry weather quickly over to rain. Tuesday will be a very wet day. In fact, the rain will be moderate to heavy at times. Localized flooding is also possible.

The rain will be heavy at times Tuesday. Posing a high water threat. (WVIR Storm Team 29)

Rainfall totals will range from an inch to two and a half inches. Locally higher amounts!

Trending drier and a little cooler Wednesday with a blustery wind.

One more dry day Thursday. More plain rain is on the way to end the work and school week.

Sunday: Becoming partly sunny and breezy. Most areas stay dry. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s across central Virginia. Lows to mid 40s over the Shenandoah Valley.

Sunday night: Clearing and cooling to the mid 20s to 30 degrees.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Dry Monday evening. Lows in the 30s.

Tuesday: A brief wintry mix possible near dawn. Otherwise, a very rainy day. Some of the rain will be moderate to heavy. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Rain exits Tuesday night. Lows lower 40s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and blustery. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 20s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 50s. Lows lower 30s.

Friday: Increasing clouds with some rain later in the day and night. Highs upper 40s. Lows near 40 degrees.

Saturday: Morning rain showers. Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s.

