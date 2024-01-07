Advertise With Us
Significant Rain Headed Our Way

WVIR News at 6
By Dominique Smith
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cold and clear conditions overnight with a pleasantly sunny Monday ahead. A system moving in from the west will bring significant rain on Tuesday with a chance for several inches rain. You can stay updated with the StormTeam29 weather app. Mid week conditions look good with, gusty wind, but dry and sunny, with another push of rain Friday into Saturday. While things clear out Sunday, expect a cold day with highs in the 30′s and low 40′s.

Tonight: Cold and clear. Lows in the 20′s.

Monday: Sunny and seasonable. Highs in the mid to upper 40′s. Lows around 30.

Tuesday: Significant rain. Highs in the 50′s. Lows around 40.

Wednesday & Thursday: Mostly sunny and nice. Highs around 50. Lows around 30.

Friday & Saturday: More showers. Highs around 50.

Sunday: Cold and sunny. Highs around 40.

