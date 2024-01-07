Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Neptune and Uranus show true colors in new images

The true colors of Neptune and Uranus may be more similar than previously thought. (Credit: University of Oxford, NASA/JPL-CalTech via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The true colors of Uranus and Neptune may be more similar than previously thought.

A team at the University of Oxford used two different telescopes including the Hubble to capture new data. They then applied that data to the original Voyager 2 images.

The corrected images show that Neptune and Uranus have a similar greenish-blue hue.

Over 30 years ago, NASA’s Voyager 2 mission flew by Uranus and Neptune, capturing the first close-up images.

At the time, Uranus appeared to be a pale cyan color while Neptune was depicted as a striking deep blue.

Neptune’s images were stretched and enhanced and made “too” artificially blue.

Planetary scientists were aware of this artificial enhancement at the time, but over time, the distinction was forgotten.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilson Alden Richey (FILE)
Police investigating fatal crash of Charlottesville-area restaurateur
Rain to snow for Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley tonight
First Alert: Tracking heavy rain, gusty winds and snowfall
Charlottesville Police (FILE)
‘Heavily armed’ man prompts police response in Belmont
Albemarle County Police (FILE)
Albemarle County Police Department ﻿investigating Stony Point Road homicide
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other

Latest News

Fralin Museum of Art (FILE)
Fralin Museum of Art re-launching program for people with dementia
Hospice of the Piedmont's Hospice House (FILE)
Hospice of the Piedmont encouraging Virginians to use its services
Anchor desk at Jouett Elementary School
Louisa County students excited to add anchor desk to their newscasts
The true colors of Neptune and Uranus may be more similar than previously thought.
Neptune and Uranus show true colors in new images