Louisa County students excited to add anchor desk to their newscasts

Anchor desk at Jouett Elementary School
Anchor desk at Jouett Elementary School(WVIR)
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Morning newscasts at Jouett Elementary School are starting to look more professional.

Kenneth Bouwens helped to bring the students’ vision to life by building an anchor desk for them to use.

“I think it’s going to make them really excited to do the production every day,” Bouwens said. “Now it’s going to feel more real.”

“I think that it’s good that all the lights and stuff are customizable,” student Bentley Mallory said.

“I’m extremely excited,” student Lauren Peyton said.

Before, students used a table as the anchor desk.

Bouwens says he is working to build students a complete set for their newscasts.

“That’s about 65% done now, so hopefully in the next month or two I’ll be rolling that out here, too,” he said. “I didn’t want to make them wait for the desk, because I knew they’d be excited for it.”

