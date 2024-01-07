Hospice of the Piedmont encouraging Virginians to use its services

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A recent report from America’s Health Rankings found many qualified Virginians aren’t taking advantage of free hospice care.

The report says Virginia ranks 30th when it comes to using Hospice Descendant Utilization.

“Our goal in educating is making sure more people are taking advantage of this service,” Jeremy Jones with Hospice of the Piedmont said. “Today, it’s about 50% of people in Virginia who take advantage of hospice services, and that’s great, but I always like to remind people that this is a free benefit. This is something that you’ve earned.”

Jones believes the low numbers are due to most people not understanding how hospice care works. He says people who enroll in hospice actually live longer than those who do not.

“It can be a very intimate situation, but they coach you through every step of the way. They really work with you and build a solid relationship,” he said.

Before working at the Hospice of the Piedmont, Frances Manly had her own experience with hospice.

“I had both my parents in hospice,” she said. “It’s a huge weight lifted off your shoulders to know that you have a team of people supporting you, to know that you have someone to go to to ask you and coach you through the end-of-life process is invaluable. I couldn’t have done it without their help.”

