Fralin Museum of Art re-launching program for people with dementia
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Fralin Museum of Art is re-launching its Eyes On Art program.
It’s an early-stage, social engagement program for people with dementia. The program allows them to experience art and even get creative with a staff-led art project of their own.
The goal is to bring people with dementia in social settings to connect with others, and The Fralin thinks this is a perfect opportunity for just that.
The program is set to re-launch at the beginning of February.
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Copyright 2024 WVIR. All rights reserved.