Fralin Museum of Art re-launching program for people with dementia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Fralin Museum of Art is re-launching its Eyes On Art program.

It’s an early-stage, social engagement program for people with dementia. The program allows them to experience art and even get creative with a staff-led art project of their own.

The goal is to bring people with dementia in social settings to connect with others, and The Fralin thinks this is a perfect opportunity for just that.

The program is set to re-launch at the beginning of February.

