Body found in smoldering car in Nelson County

By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in a smoldering car Sunday morning.

According to deputies, a car that had previously been on fire was found at Norwood Road near the intersection of Richmond Highway.

Deputies say an individual was located in the car, but the remains were unidentifiable.

The individual has been sent to the Richmond Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Connor Tobin with the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 263-7050.

