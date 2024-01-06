Winter Storm Saturday Brings Messy Mix of Snow, Ice and Rain. First Alert Weather Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - First Alert Weather Day Saturday with a mix of snow, ice and rain. First Winter Storm of the season to impact the Mid-Atlantic will bring a sloppy mixture of some snow and sleet toward daybreak, but more mixing will occur to sleet and freezing rain, then rain later. Currently, across the Piedmont of Central Virginia, less than an inch of snow and sleet either side of the Route 15 corridor. This area will change over to rain quicker. Near and west of the Route 29 corridor around 1″ to perhaps 2″ of snow and sleet before more freezing rain and rain.

Across the Shenandoah Valley and Blue Ridge snow and sleet 2″-4″ with the higher end in the mountains. Even these areas will go over to more mixing then freezing rain. Ice glaze from freezing rain across the Valley, Mountains and Central Virginia could range from a tenth to just over a quarter inch. This could result in some downed tree limbs and power lines. Precipitation ends Saturday evening.

Be prepared for impacts to travel and likely cancellations Saturday into Sunday morning. The storm will move up the coast and away from us by Sunday morning, so drier conditions return. Keep checking back for updates here, and on the 29 Weather app, on this storm.

Next Tuesday, another storm approaches and could start as some wintry mix, but then rain. Rain amounts of a couple inches possible that could trigger some flooding. Turning windy Wednesday, as this storm departs.

Tonight: Clouds thicken, cold. Lows in the 20s.

Saturday - First Alert Weather Day: Snow and sleet develops around daybreak. Changing more to sleet, freezing rain and rain. This will occur from east to west during the day. Highs low to mid 30s. Precipitation ends early Saturday night. Lows in the upper 20s to around 30. Icy areas.

Sunday: Partly sunny, little breezy, Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows mid to upper 20s. Icy areas.

Monday: Sun and clouds. Highs mid 40s. Lows upper 20s to around 30.

Tuesday: AM Wintry Mix to Rain. Rain, heavy at times. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows upper 30s to around 40.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and windy. Highs 40s to near 50. Lows upper 20s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows around 30.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers develop. Highs mid to upper 40s.

