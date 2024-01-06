Western Albemarle dominates Monticello in both boys and girls basketball

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Western Albemarle swept a boys and girls basketball doubleheader from Monticello Friday night at Western Albemarle high school.

The Western Albemarle boys got ten points each from Dillon Bergert and Jack Castner in a 57-22 win.

The WAHS girls got a game-high 26 points Emma Schmitz in a 53-32 win.

The WAHS boys improve to10-3. The Warrior girls improve to 9-3.

