Western Albemarle dominates Monticello in both boys and girls basketball

By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Western Albemarle swept a boys and girls basketball doubleheader from Monticello Friday night at Western Albemarle high school.

The Western Albemarle boys got ten points each from Dillon Bergert and Jack Castner in a 57-22 win.

The WAHS girls got a game-high 26 points Emma Schmitz in a 53-32 win.

The WAHS boys improve to10-3. The Warrior girls improve to 9-3.

