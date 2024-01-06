Virginia loses at NC State 76-60

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia’s road woes continue in true road games falling to NC State in Raleigh Saturday afternoon 76-60.

Virginia’s Isaac McKneely made four 3-pointers had a game-high 18 points in the loss.

NC State built a seven point halftime lead, then went on a 14-4 run to start the second half. The Wolfpack led by as many as 21. The ‘Hoos never cut the deficit to fewer than 13.

Virginia falls to 2-2 in the ACC and 0-3 in true road games. The Cavaliers are off for a week before playing at Wake Forest next weekend.

