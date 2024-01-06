Advertise With Us
VDOT warns of icy patches on Shenandoah Valley roads

(WDBJ)
By WVIR 29News
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is warning drivers to be on the lookout for slick spots on roads throughout the Shenandoah Valley.

VDOT says snow has been reported in the northern valley and in higher elevations, while most areas have seen rain or freezing rain Saturday, January 6. Ground temperatures remain near freezing, so drivers should be alert for glazing on roads and bridges.

Precipitation is expected to taper off this afternoon, but wet roads could refreeze tonight into early Sunday morning.

VDOT says crews and contractors continue to treat and plow roads as needed throughout the Staunton District. The department focuses on interstates and primary roads first, followed by secondary roads and subdivision streets.

Conditions in the Staunton District as of 11 a.m. Saturday:

  • Interstates 64 – Minor conditions in Alleghany and Rockbridge counties. Clear conditions in Augusta County.
  • Interstates 66 – Minor conditions in Warren County.
  • Interstates 81 – Minor conditions in Rockbridge and Frederick counties. Clear conditions in Augusta, Rockingham and Shenandoah counties.
  • Primary roads – Minor conditions in Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah and Frederick and Warren counties. Clear conditions in Clarke County.
  • Secondary roads – Minor conditions in Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah and Frederick, Clarke and Warren counties.

VDOT provides statewide road conditions and traffic cameras at 511Virginia.org.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

