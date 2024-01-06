VDOT warning drivers about possible re-freezing

CULPEPER, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is warning drivers that roads may refreeze following the wintry weather Saturday, January 6.

“After widespread freezing rain and sleet in some areas, below-freezing temperatures tonight may cause glaze to form on previously treated surfaces, especially at higher elevations,” VDOT said in a press release Saturday evening. “If you must travel, please be overly cautious on bridges, ramps, overpasses and intersections which are first to freeze over.”

The department suggests drivers visit 511virginia.org for up-to-date information on road and traffic conditions.

