Portion of 5th Street to close for several days starting Jan. 7

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You may want to add extra time to your drive if you are planning on going through 5th Street Southwest next week.

Starting Sunday, January 7, crews will be closing down the street between 5th Street Station Parkway and Harris Road from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. This is scheduled to last until January 10.

A detour route will be available for drivers going towards the city via Avon Street Extension.

Charlottesville says the work being done involves utility lines, causing crews to create a large hole in the road.

