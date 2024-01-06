One person treated for burns after fire; animals found dead

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was taken to a trauma center for treatment of burns after a morning fire.

The Bedford Fire Department responded to Brunmore Court just before 5:15 Saturday morning for a report of a structure fire. Crews found a single-wide trailer on fire.

Bedford Fire Department said one person sustained non-life-threatening burns and was taken to the trauma center, and three animals were found dead.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

