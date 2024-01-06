First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Icy wintry mix to rain

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As we first alerted you last Monday night, Saturday would be a messy, wintry day. Some snow, mainly sleet and freezing rain/ice continues to move over the region Saturday morning.

Winter Weather Advisory for portions of central Virginia Saturday until 4 PM. Mixed wintry precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulation of an inch or less. A glaze of ice of one tenth to two tenths of an inch. Plan on slippery conditions. Precipitation is expected to begin as a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain. Then change to mostly freezing rain between 7 and 10 AM. Mixing with or changing to all rain before ending this evening.

Winter Storm Warning Saturday for the most wintry precipitation. Less amounts in the Winter Weather Advisory. Still impactful. (WVIR Storm Team 29)

Snow is not the main issue with this winter storm. Minimal snow, mostly sleet and freezing rain expected through early to mid afternoon especially. Sleet and freezing rain will linger longer in the Winter Storm Warning zones.

Not much snow with this winter storm. It's mostly going to be sleet and freezing rain. (WVIR Storm Team 29)

A glaze of ice from freezing rain is the main concern. This will cause especially hazardous travel. If your area receives a quarter inch of ice, then power outages and tree damage becomes more likely.

Remember, freezing rain clings and sleet pings.

Between a tenth to as much as a quarter inch of glazed ice possible into Saturday afternoon. (WVIR Storm Team 29)

Leftover drizzle Saturday evening. Some refreezing expected late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Storm systems exits Saturday evening to the northeast. (WVIR Storm Team 29)

Dry and breezy Sunday.

The next weather system arrives Tuesday with heavy rainfall!

Saturday forecast: An icy mix of some snow, mainly sleet and freezing rain. Changing to and ending as rain this afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 30s.

Saturday night: Lingering evening drizzle. Becoming drier. Some refreezing with icy spots late and by morning. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a blustery wind. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s across central Virginia and 40s over the Shenandoah Valley. Lows in the 20s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and seasonably chilly. Highs in the 40s. Lows lower 30s.

Tuesday: Rain developing and will be heavy at times. Highs low to mid 50s.

