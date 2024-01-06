Advertise With Us
First Alert Day Comes to an End

By Dominique Smith
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The system that brought us winter advisories for the day is exiting as it continues to bring snow to the NE and New England. Areas of central Virginia received just under 1.5″ of rain, some of it being freezing rain that led to icy road conditions. For the rest of the night, the concern will the combination of cold temperatures and wet untreated surface that could lead to dangerous icy roads overnight and into early Sunday morning. Heading into the rest of the week, conditions are nice a dry through Monday with a system bringing significant rainfall and very mild temperatures on Tuesday. Following that, it looks like another push of showers moves our way heading into next weekend, but check back for updates.

Tonight: Freezing rain ends, patchy fog and mostly cloudy skies. Lows in the mid 20′s to low 30′s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 50. Lows in the upper 20′s.

Monday: Sunny and seasonable. Highs in the mid to upper 40′s. Lows in the upper 20′s.

Tuesday: Mild rain. Highs around 60. Lows around 40.

Wednesday & Thursday: Sunny and breezy. Highs around 50.

Friday & Saturday: Few showers. Highs in the upper 40′s to low 50′s.

29Weather 6 PM