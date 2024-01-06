Cold rain falls on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It was a cold and rainy Saturday for people on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall.

“It’s not fun to be out today. I’d rather be home in my PJs, sipping on tea, and watching Netflix, but I’m here and I’m going to enjoy,” Florence Sadler said. “I am volunteering at the Paramount, and I wanted to keep my commitment.”

Sadler says she is from upstate New York, so cold weather doesn’t bother her much. She does, however, worry about road conditions that follow.

“I was more concerned about ice than snow,” she said.

Robert Ramsey and Emma Anderson say they drove up from Richmond with the hope of seeing snow. Instead, they ended up ducking into stores just to get away from the cold rain.

