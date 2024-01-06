Charlottesville to reduce clutter from e-scooters

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is hoping to improve its e-scooter system by adding dedicated street parking around the city.

Dock-less mobility hubs have been made to give people a place to leave e-scooters after they’re done using them rather than leaving them to clutter up sidewalks and street corners.

Councilor Michael Payne says the use of e-bikes and e-scooters has increased drastically over the years, and changes needed to be made to accommodate that.

“It’s overall been a positive thing, but particularly when it comes to littering of the scooters, I think there’s more evolution of figuring out how we approach that and how it gets implemented in the city’s infrastructure,” the councilor said.

Payne says he hopes for more of these hubs to pop up around the city.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2024 WVIR. All rights reserved.