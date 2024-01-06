Advertise With Us
Blue Ridge Health District adjusting office hours

Blue Ridge Health District (FILE)
Blue Ridge Health District (FILE)
By Bria Stith
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Community health workers (CHW) for the Blue Ridge Health District are changing their office hours.

BRHD says it shifts its office hours every quarter to help with handling demand and to make its services more accessible.

Times will be adjusted between January through March.

The new office hours for CHWs are between 3 p.m. and 6 pm.

BHRD says it wants to give people time if they just got off of work.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

