Blue Ridge Health District adjusting office hours

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Community health workers (CHW) for the Blue Ridge Health District are changing their office hours.

BRHD says it shifts its office hours every quarter to help with handling demand and to make its services more accessible.

Times will be adjusted between January through March.

The new office hours for CHWs are between 3 p.m. and 6 pm.

BHRD says it wants to give people time if they just got off of work.

