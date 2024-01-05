Advertise With Us
UVA women's basketball falls at Georgia Tech 63-60

UVA loses at GT
UVA loses at GT(wvir)
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 9:58 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Kymora Johnson’s three-point heave in the final seconds was off the mark and Virginia falls at Georgia Tech Thursday night 63-60.

Virginia made just 1-of-16 shots from 3-point range and shot just 34 percent from the field.

The Yellow Jackets shot just 32 percent.

Camryn Taylor led Virginia with 19 points. Paris Clark added 13. London Clarkson had 11.

Georgia Tech was led by Kara Dunn’s 24 points. The Yellow Jackets led at halftime 27-24.

Virginia falls to 0-2 in the ACC and plays host to Duke on Sunday.

