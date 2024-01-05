UVA Health sees spike in COVID, flu, and RSV cases

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia Health says coming out of the holidays, Charlottesville and communities around the commonwealth are seeing an increase in COVID, flu, and RSV season cases.

During the holiday season, people are coming together, traveling, and indoors with large groups.

UVA Health says because of that, they expected to see this spike after the holidays.

Doctor Costi Sifri with UVA Health says he’s seen an increase in all three respiratory illnesses, especially COVID.

“We have 24 patients in acute five patients in our ICUs, and then one patient in labor and delivery, one patient in pediatrics who have COVID right now,” Dr. Sifri said.

Sifri says finding out what you have as early as you can is important.

“The reason that’s important is it can be instructive in the sort of things that one would do in terms of treating a patient,” Dr. Sifri said.

The symptoms for these illnesses can vary.

For example, RSV can cause coughing and wheezing, and the flu and COVID can come on rapidly with headaches and high fevers.

“The earlier that you’re on treatment, the more likely that you’re going to be able to have positive impact in terms of shortening your symptoms and preventing some of the poor outcomes of those viral infections,” Dr. Sifri said.

UVA Health says if you have a risk factor, like heart or lung disease, that can increase your chances for complications.

“If you’re having high fevers that aren’t breaking, if you’re having breathing issues, unrelenting cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, other types of pain or confusion, all of those things would really be important to know and I think to seek medical care right away,” Dr. Sifri said.

