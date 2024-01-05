Advertise With Us
Road preparations for approaching winter storm

(FILE)
(FILE)(WHSV)
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With the approaching winter storm cities, towns, counties, and VDOT are doing what they can to keep people from slipping and sliding.

That’s whether you’re pounding the pavement on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall or behind the wheel out on the road.

Crews are working to keep you safe if you have to venture out Saturday, January 6.

VDOT’s Lou Hatter says they were out all day pretreating roads with a saltwater brine solution.

“The water evaporates, it leaves the salt there. Then as the snow starts, it will reconstitute that salt into a solution that prevents snow from bonding to the road surface, which is what we’re trying to avoid,” Hatter said.

Hatter says VDOT put extra focus on the county’s higher-volume roads.

“The interstates as well as our primary roads, which are the ones numbered less 600. So, 29, 250. Those roads and the major highways that connect population centers,” Hatter said.

Crews will also be out all day Saturday plowing snow and retreating roads as necessary.

“We are anticipating that this is going to be a potentially messy even with a mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow depending upon where you’re located. We’re really asking people to pay close attention to the weather forecasts, particularly their local weather,” Hatter said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

