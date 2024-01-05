Police urge Belmont residents to shelter in place

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People in the Belmont neighborhood were told to shelter in place Friday morning.

Charlottesville Police said it received information regarding a “heavily armed” man walking around the Carlton Road area.

CPD urged people to avoid traveling to this area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 29News on-air and online for continuing coverage.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2024 WVIR. All rights reserved.