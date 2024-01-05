Police urge Belmont residents to shelter in place
Jan. 5, 2024
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People in the Belmont neighborhood were told to shelter in place Friday morning.
Charlottesville Police said it received information regarding a “heavily armed” man walking around the Carlton Road area.
CPD urged people to avoid traveling to this area.
