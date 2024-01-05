Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Police urge Belmont residents to shelter in place

Charlottesville Police (FILE)
Charlottesville Police (FILE)
By Jared Kline
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:48 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People in the Belmont neighborhood were told to shelter in place Friday morning.

Charlottesville Police said it received information regarding a “heavily armed” man walking around the Carlton Road area.

CPD urged people to avoid traveling to this area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 29News on-air and online for continuing coverage.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2024 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilson Alden Richey (FILE)
Police investigating fatal crash of Charlottesville-area restaurateur
Rain to snow for Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley tonight
First Alert: Tracking heavy rain, gusty winds and snowfall
Albemarle County Police (FILE)
Albemarle County Police Department ﻿investigating Stony Point Road homicide
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Man Dresses up in bigfoot costume in Wintergreen.
Wintergreen police weigh-in on Bigfoot sightings

Latest News

The Port Republic community in Waynesboro is hosting a clothes drive to give warm clothes to...
“We are better united than divided” community members host a Clothes drive in Waynesboro
Starting Saturday, January 6th, the Shenandoah Valley is expected to see the biggest snow...
Hardware store sees last-minute prep ahead of snow storm
Riverheads and Buffalo Gap Middle Schools are both being built beside their corresponding high...
Two new middle schools in Augusta County nearing completion
Photo courtesy the Virginia Department of Transportation
VDOT treating parts of I-95, other busy roads ahead of forecasted winter weather this weekend