Police respond to reports of heavily-armed individual in Belmont area

By Jared Kline
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:48 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Police responded to the Belmont area after getting reports of a man walking around Chestnut Street while heavily armed.

CPD says the man was carrying several long rifles, including an AR-15 style rifle and wearing a ballistic vest.

After arriving on scene, police were led to believe the man was planning to do harm to himself or to others.

Officers responded immediately and issued shelter in place for the community and schools in the area.

“When you see something, say something. I know it’s kind of cliche. You hear that a lot. But that’s what happened this morning. You had community members that saw something that didn’t look right, and they called us, and we immediately responded to the area,” CPD Chief Michael Kochis said.

The individual was found shortly after, and Charlottesville Police says it is working to get the man the mental health services needed.

