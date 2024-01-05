Advertise With Us
Household essentials for winter weather

(FILE)
(FILE)(Pexels | Pexels)
By Maggie Glass
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s a good time to think about stocking your home with some essential winter weather items.

In case of power outages, Martin Hardware says to stock up on flashlights and batteries, and maybe get a generator.

To maintain your driveway, important purchases are shovels, salt, and ice-melt.

The store says to put the ice-melt down before the wintery mix begins.

“Put a little bit down where you know it’s going to ice up the most. It’ll kind of help right out of the gate not be as bad. Then in the morning if you just need to top it off just to get a little more kind of thaw it out, you could do it then,” Chris Davis with Martin Hardware said.

Martin Hardware says it is fully stocked up on these winter essentials.

