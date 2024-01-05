‘Heavily armed’ man prompts police response in Belmont

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Just after 6:30 a.m. Friday, January 5, Charlottesville Police Department received reports of a heavily armed man walking around the Belmont area.

Shortly after, CPD urged people in the area to “shelter in place.”

“We received a call of a white man walking through the area of Chestnut Street with several long rifles and wearing a ballistic vest, one of those rifles was an AR-15 style rifle,” CPD Chief Kochis said.

Charlottesville Police immediately responded to the house where the suspect was last seen leaving.

“When they went to the house, they spoke to someone there. There were statements made by this individual who left with those rifles that led us to believe that they were planning to do harm either to themselves or to the community,” Chief Kochis said.

CPD says is quickly sprang into action, sending officers and a drone team into the area.

“Shortly after doing to, we were able to locate the individual, identify them and realize that this person needed some mental health services, which we were able to procure and get them to that,” Chief Kochis said.

Charlottesville Police Department is thanking the communinty for helping keep everyone safe.

“I’m thankful to the men and women of the police department and the community who really got on top of this quickly. And were able to locate this individual and get them the services he needs,” Chief Kochis said.

