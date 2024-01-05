Frigid Night, Chilly Friday. First Alert Weather Day Saturday. Winter Storm to Bring Snow, Ice and Rain

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Frigid night and a chilly, dry Friday. Winter Storm arrives Saturday - First Alert Weather Day.

Developing storm will impact the Mid-Atlantic, Saturday bringing us our first Winter weather of the season. This will include snow, ice and rain. Saturday early morning, snow will start to overspread the region. While it will likely start as snow, a wintry mix and then cold rain to follow. Currently across the Piedmont of Central Virginia, near and along the Route 15 corridor, less than an inch of snow, sleet expected, before changing to rain. Near and west of the Route 29 corridor, 1″ - 2″ of snow, sleet, before some freezing rain and rain.

Across the Shenandoah Valley snow and sleet of 2″ - 4″ with some higher amounts along the Blue Ridge Mountains. Even these areas will likely go over to a wintry mix and some freezing rain. Ice glaze from freezing rain across the Valley, Mountains and Central Virginia could range from a tenth to just over a quarter inch.

Precipitation will end late Saturday night. Be prepared for impacts to travel and likely cancellations later Saturday into Sunday morning. The storm will move up the coast and away from us by Sunday morning, so drier conditions return. Keep checking back for updates here, and on the 29 Weather app, on this developing storm.

Next Tuesday, another storm system could bring some winter weather to start, before changing over to rain. An active weather pattern is underway for early January!

Tonight: Clear and Frigid. Lows 15-22.

Friday: Sun and clouds, chilly. Highs upper 30s to low 40s. Lows mid to upper 20s.

Saturday - First Alert Weather Day: Snow develops during the morning. Snow to sleet, freezing rain to rain across Central Virginia. Snow, sleet and freezing rain later, for the Blue Ridge and Valley. Highs low to mid 30s. Precipitation ends Saturday night. Lows in the upper 20s. Icy areas.

Sunday: Partly sunny, little breezy, chilly. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows mid to upper 20s. Icy areas.

Monday: Sun ad clouds. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows around 30.

Tuesday: AM Wintry Mix to Rain by PM. Rain, heavy at times. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows mid to upper 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows upper 20s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid to upper 40s.

