Cross country storm will deliver a wintry mix to the region
Brief period of snow, before ice and rain
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see partly sunny skies this afternoon, and seasonal temperatures. Clouds develop tonight ahead of our first winter storm of the new year. Snow is expected to begin Saturday morning, before transitioning to sleet, freezing rain, and eventually rain. Snow accumulations east of the Blue Ridge will be about 1″2″, west of the Blue Ridge, 2′-4″, with higher amounts for the mountains, and ridge tops. Ice may accumulate up to a quarter of an inch in some areas, causing slick road conditions. We’ll keep you updated. Have a great and safe weekend !
Today: Partly sunny & chilly, High: mid 40s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, Low: upper 20s
Saturday: First Alert, snow, sleet, freezing rain & rain, High: mid 30s...Low: around 30
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: around 50...Low: around 30
Monday: Partly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s
Tuesday: Light mix, soaking rain, High: around 50...Low: low 40s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 50...Low: low 30s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Copyright 2024 WVIR. All rights reserved.