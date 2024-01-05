Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Cross country storm will deliver a wintry mix to the region

Brief period of snow, before ice and rain
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see partly sunny skies this afternoon, and seasonal temperatures. Clouds develop tonight ahead of our first winter storm of the new year. Snow is expected to begin Saturday morning, before transitioning to sleet, freezing rain, and eventually rain. Snow accumulations east of the Blue Ridge will be about 1″2″, west of the Blue Ridge, 2′-4″, with higher amounts for the mountains, and ridge tops. Ice may accumulate up to a quarter of an inch in some areas, causing slick road conditions. We’ll keep you updated. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Partly sunny & chilly, High: mid 40s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, Low: upper 20s

Saturday: First Alert, snow, sleet, freezing rain & rain, High: mid 30s...Low: around 30

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: around 50...Low: around 30

Monday: Partly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s

Tuesday: Light mix, soaking rain, High: around 50...Low: low 40s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 50...Low: low 30s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2024 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilson Alden Richey (FILE)
Police investigating fatal crash of Charlottesville-area restaurateur
Rain to snow for Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley tonight
First Alert: Tracking heavy rain, gusty winds and snowfall
Albemarle County Police (FILE)
Albemarle County Police Department ﻿investigating Stony Point Road homicide
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Man Dresses up in bigfoot costume in Wintergreen.
Wintergreen police weigh-in on Bigfoot sightings

Latest News

WVIR 29News
Brief period of snow, before flip to freezing rain and rain
Winter Storm Watch - Saturday
29Weather 6 PM
WVIR 29News
Frigid Night, Chilly Friday. First Alert Weather Day Saturday. Winter Storm to Bring Snow, Ice and Rain
WVIR 29News
Tracking the first winter storm of the year