Cross country storm will deliver a wintry mix to the region

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see partly sunny skies this afternoon, and seasonal temperatures. Clouds develop tonight ahead of our first winter storm of the new year. Snow is expected to begin Saturday morning, before transitioning to sleet, freezing rain, and eventually rain. Snow accumulations east of the Blue Ridge will be about 1″2″, west of the Blue Ridge, 2′-4″, with higher amounts for the mountains, and ridge tops. Ice may accumulate up to a quarter of an inch in some areas, causing slick road conditions. We’ll keep you updated. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Partly sunny & chilly, High: mid 40s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, Low: upper 20s

Saturday: First Alert, snow, sleet, freezing rain & rain, High: mid 30s...Low: around 30

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: around 50...Low: around 30

Monday: Partly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s

Tuesday: Light mix, soaking rain, High: around 50...Low: low 40s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 50...Low: low 30s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

