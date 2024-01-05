Car tips for winter weather

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Nasty weather often means problems getting to your destination, but there are ways to make things a little easier.

Bob’s Wheel Alignment says the important things for your tires to handle snow and ice is to have good traction and the appropriate air pressure.

Another thing to check is that your windshield wipers are clean and working, and that your car has windshield wiper fluid.

“Especially for ice, it will melt the ice. The fluid has an antifreeze in it and that’s just good to clear it. Plus, it clears the salt and stuff they put out on the roads, it clears that off too,” Todd Archer with Bob’s Wheel Alignment said.

Bob’s says you can also put your car in 4-wheel drive if that’s an option but won’t help you on ice.

It’s best to stay off the roads and stay home if you can.

