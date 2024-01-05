Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Car tips for winter weather

Alerta de helada
(FILE)(Envato Elements)
By Maggie Glass
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Nasty weather often means problems getting to your destination, but there are ways to make things a little easier.

Bob’s Wheel Alignment says the important things for your tires to handle snow and ice is to have good traction and the appropriate air pressure.

Another thing to check is that your windshield wipers are clean and working, and that your car has windshield wiper fluid.

“Especially for ice, it will melt the ice. The fluid has an antifreeze in it and that’s just good to clear it. Plus, it clears the salt and stuff they put out on the roads, it clears that off too,” Todd Archer with Bob’s Wheel Alignment said.

Bob’s says you can also put your car in 4-wheel drive if that’s an option but won’t help you on ice.

It’s best to stay off the roads and stay home if you can.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2024 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilson Alden Richey (FILE)
Police investigating fatal crash of Charlottesville-area restaurateur
Rain to snow for Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley tonight
First Alert: Tracking heavy rain, gusty winds and snowfall
Albemarle County Police (FILE)
Albemarle County Police Department ﻿investigating Stony Point Road homicide
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Man Dresses up in bigfoot costume in Wintergreen.
Wintergreen police weigh-in on Bigfoot sightings

Latest News

(FILE)
Household essentials for winter weather
Charlottesville Police (FILE)
‘Heavily armed’ man prompts police response in Belmont
The Port Republic community in Waynesboro is hosting a clothes drive to give warm clothes to...
“We are better united than divided” community members host a Clothes drive in Waynesboro
Starting Saturday, January 6th, the Shenandoah Valley is expected to see the biggest snow...
Hardware store sees last-minute prep ahead of snow storm