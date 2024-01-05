Brief period of snow, before flip to freezing rain and rain

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Good morning, and bundle up. Our work and school day is getting off to a rather frigid start. We’ll see partly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures. Clouds will move in tonight, ahead of our first winter storm of the year. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Watches and Advisories for the region. Snow will begin Saturday morning, before transitioning to sleet, freezing rain, and eventually rain. Snow accumulations east of the Blue Ridge will be between 1″2″, while areas to the west are expected to be 2″-6″. Ice accumulations are expected to be light, but could cause icy road conditions. We’ll keep you updated. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Partly sunny & chilly, High: mid 40s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, Low: upper 20s

Saturday: First Alert, snow, sleet, freezing, & rain, High: mid 30s...Low: around 30

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: around 50...Low: around 30

Monday: Partly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s

Tuesday: Cloudy, light mix to soaking rain, High: around 50...Low: low 40s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 50...Low: low 30s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

