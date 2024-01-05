Brief period of snow, before flip to freezing rain and rain
Too warm for all snow, expect rain and ice as well
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Good morning, and bundle up. Our work and school day is getting off to a rather frigid start. We’ll see partly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures. Clouds will move in tonight, ahead of our first winter storm of the year. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Watches and Advisories for the region. Snow will begin Saturday morning, before transitioning to sleet, freezing rain, and eventually rain. Snow accumulations east of the Blue Ridge will be between 1″2″, while areas to the west are expected to be 2″-6″. Ice accumulations are expected to be light, but could cause icy road conditions. We’ll keep you updated. Have a great and safe weekend !
Today: Partly sunny & chilly, High: mid 40s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, Low: upper 20s
Saturday: First Alert, snow, sleet, freezing, & rain, High: mid 30s...Low: around 30
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: around 50...Low: around 30
Monday: Partly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s
Tuesday: Cloudy, light mix to soaking rain, High: around 50...Low: low 40s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 50...Low: low 30s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
