Virginia shoots down Louisville 77-53

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Isaac McKneely hit four 3-pointers and had a game-high 18 points leading Virginia to a dominating 77-53 win over Louisville Wednesday night at John Paul Jones Arena.

“What I liked today is there was a real good commitment to be who we are defensively,” said Tony Bennett after the game. “Jam the lane, try to get to shooters, rebound better. Obviously when guys make a few jumpers that helps.”

Ryan Dunn had 15 points and Taine Murray had an ACC career-high 12 points off the bench. The Cavaliers as a team shot 52 percent from the field.

Virginia built a 15-point lead at halftime. Louisville never got close than 13 in the second half.

Virginia improves to 2-1 in the ACC and plays at NC State on Saturday.

Here are some other game notes from a UVA basketball media release:

Team Notes

• Virginia (11-3, 2-1 ACC) has won 19 straight games at John Paul Jones Arena

• UVA is 9-0 mark at JPJ in 2023-24

• The Cavaliers have held 44 consecutive ACC opponents to fewer than 70 points at JPJ

• UVA went on a 12-0 run to gain a 35-20 lead

• The Cavaliers shot 51.6% (16 of 31) en route to a 38-22 halftime lead

• Virginia is 164-11 all-time when scoring 70 or more points under Tony Bennett

• UVA is 7-0 when scoring 70 or more points in 2023-24

• UVA forced one shot clock violation (10 total)

• UVA had a season-low three turnovers

Series Notes

• Virginia is 23-5 all-time vs. Louisville in a series that dates to 1923-24

• UVA has an eight-game win streak vs. Louisville

• UVA has won 17 of the last 18 meetings

• The Cavaliers are 11-1 vs. the Cardinals in Charlottesville, including a 9-0 mark at JPJ

• UVA is 18-2 vs. Louisville since the Cardinals joined the ACC

Player Notes

• Double Figure Scorers: Isaac McKneely (18), Ryan Dunn (15), Taine Murray (12), Reece Beekman (11)

• McKneely reached double figures for the 13th time

• Dunn matched a career high with 15 points

• Dunn added 10 rebounds for his third career double-double

• Dunn reached double figures for the ninth time

• Murray reached double figures for the second time

• Beekman reached double figures for the 41st time

• Beekman (8 assists) passed the 500 career assist mark (504 career assists)

• Dante Harris missed his eighth straight game with an ankle injury

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2024 WVIR. All rights reserved.