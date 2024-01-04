Virginia combatting human trafficking in 2024

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Combatting human trafficking is a high priority in 2024.

“Believe it or not, in Virginia trafficking of minors is not considered a bunch of violent crime. We wanted to find that in the code. As a violent crime. We want to enhance penalties as well,” Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares said.

Miyares wants to build bipartisan support for new legislation in the next General Assembly session.

He says enhancing penalties and raising awareness can go a long way.

The new initiative is called “100% Business Alliance Against Trafficking.”

“We created a training module. It’s about 30 minutes long, that if your business gets 100% of your employees committed to be trained on what to look for human trafficking, and also what to do,” Miyares said.

Anna Nalle with the Transformation Freedom Initiative says with the new year, comes some new goals for trafficking prevention.

“Helping train youth workers on what this looks like. So that by the time we’re working with students, whether that’s in schools or other settings, their support network, parents, guardians, teachers, staff are all prepared for any disclosures, any signs they might see,” Nalle said.

