VDOT gears up for approaching winter storm

AFTON MOUNTAIN Va. (WVIR) - The Valley is likely to take a harder hit from the approaching snowstorm than central Virginia.

VDOT is ready to go and will start treating the road Friday, January 5.

“It looks like that’s not going to be a great day to travel if you’re not driving a snowplow,” VDOT’s Ken Slack said.

Slack says preplanning is the key when it comes to snowstorms.

“We’re going to be pretreating on Friday, during the day on our interstates and our key primary road in advance of the storm. That helps prevent that frozen stuff from making a bond to the pavement and makes it easier for us to plow it off,” Slack said.

Slack also says VDOT will be on the roads all day Saturday, January 6 clearing the way for drivers.

“We’re looking at some significant snow. We’re going to have plenty of VDOT personnel as well as contractors and hired equipment out there ready to go. We’ll be treating and plowing as the system moves in, and basically keeping at it until the job is done,” Slack said.

There are some roads drivers should be extra careful on Slack says.

“We do have a lot of folks who go over the mountains between the Valley in central Virginia on I-64, Route 250, Route 211, over on the Page County side, so there are a lot of commuters that need to pay close attention to the storm,” Slack said.

The best way to stay safe on the roads in the snow is to stay home.

Less cars means more room for VDOT to work.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2024 WVIR. All rights reserved.