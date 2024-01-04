Advertise With Us
Tracking the first winter storm of the year

Snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Clouds are reluctant to leave the region today. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions for the rest of the afternoon. Skies are expected to clear tonight. Allowing temperatures to plunge into the teens and 20s. Friday looks to be sunny and seasonal. Meanwhile, we continue to track our first storm of the year. Snow will over spread the region Saturday morning, before transitioning to sleet, freezing rain and eventually rain. A slushy accumulation of 1″-3″ will be possible east of the Blue Ridge, with 3″6+” across the Valley and higher elevations. Our analysis of the storms track, and how much cold air will be in place will continue. We’ll keep you updated. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy & breezy, High: mid 40s

Tonight: Cuddle Alert, clear & cold, Low: low 20s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s

Saturday: First Alert...snow, sleet, freezing rain & rain, High: mid 30s...Low: around 30

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 0s...Low: around 30

Monday: Partly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: low 30s

Tuesday: Mostly soaking rain, perhaps starting as light snow, High: around 50...Low: upper 30s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

