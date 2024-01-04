Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

TGI Friday’s abruptly closes dozens of restaurants

TGI Friday's shut down 36 underperforming locations around the United States.
TGI Friday's shut down 36 underperforming locations around the United States.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Some TGI Friday’s customers were likely surprised this week when they learned their local restaurant permanently closed.

The chain says it shut down 36 underperforming locations around the United States, but the company didn’t release a list of closed locations.

Local media reports indicate New Jersey was most impacted, with seven locations closed.

There were also six locations reportedly closed in Massachusetts and five in New York, as well as some in California, Colorado, Florida, Texas and Pennsylvania.

Before the closures, TGI Friday’s had roughly 270 locations in the U.S.

The company said about 80% of total impacted employees were offered transfer opportunities.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilson Alden Richey (FILE)
Police investigating fatal crash of Charlottesville-area restaurateur
Rain to snow for Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley tonight
First Alert: Tracking heavy rain, gusty winds and snowfall
Albemarle County Police (FILE)
Albemarle County Police Department ﻿investigating Stony Point Road homicide
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Man Dresses up in bigfoot costume in Wintergreen.
Wintergreen police weigh-in on Bigfoot sightings

Latest News

The moon is seen over the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Aug....
Two companies will attempt the first US moon landings since the Apollo missions a half-century ago
LNL Anchor Nicole Neuman talks to attorney Morgan Leigh about the recently released Epstein...
LNL: Jeffrey Epstein Court Documents Unsealed
(FILE)
Grant awarded to allow for healthier urban forestry in Charlottesville
Bonumose opens sugar-substitute manufacturing facility in Albemarle County
Albemarle sugar-substitute company celebrates milestone
(FILE)
Proposed bill would ban all concealed handguns in Virginia bars