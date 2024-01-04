Proposed bill would ban all concealed handguns in Virginia bars

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Senate has a bill that would ban concealed handguns in Virginia bars and restaurants, even for non-drinkers.

Right now, the law allows concealed handguns if the person is not under the influence.

“As a restaurant, we serve alcohol. Guns and weapons and alcohol don’t really mix,” owner of Rapture on the Downtown Mall Michael Rodi said.

Rapture has banned guns inside for years.

“We want our guests, and we want our staff to be safe,” Rodi said.

The bill would prohibit any concealed carry of a firearm inside any place serving alcohol, even if the gun owner is not drinking, a loophole allowed under existing state law.

“Although this has been an idea, and this is something that’s being proposed, both Houses have to agree. It’s a long way from getting to Youngkin’s desk,” 29′s legal analyst AC Rieman said.

Philip Van Cleave is the President of Virginia Citizens Defense League.

“This bill makes no sense other that pokes going on or is in the eye for having done nothing wrong, then stripping away the ability to protect yourself,” Van Cleave said.

Van Cleave says the problem lies with people who do not follow the rules.

“Even in the parking lots, going to and from the restaurant or things occasionally can happen to people. We completely opposed this bill,” Van Cleave said.

Herb Dickerson is the Executive Director of Brother United to Cease the Killings, or BUCK Squad.

He says the ban should happen, mentioning the murder on the Downtown Mall in 2022.

“We stand now with a murder not too long ago, on the next block. Alcohol related. Gun related,” Dickerson said.

If passed by the Virginia House and Senate, and signed by the governor, the law would make any violations a Class 2 misdemeanor.

As far as punishment in the commonwealth goes, its confinement in jail, not more than six months, and a fine of not more than $1,000.

