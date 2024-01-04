Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Presidential Election poll ratings likely to change, UVA Center for Politics says

(FILE)
(FILE)(Pool)
By Maggie Glass
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Center for Politics is cautioning against relying on poll numbers for the 2024 Presidential Election just yet.

The Center says although former President Donald Trump has often led President Joe Biden in national polls, both candidates’ ratings are subject to change.

Factors that may impact their positions include Trump’s legal issues, a shift in the economy, and a potential third-party candidate.

“You’ve got two candidates with a lot of liabilities, you also have a yet undetermined number of third-party candidates who may have some impacts on the margins of this race as well,” Kyle Kondik with UVA Center for Politics said.

The Center holds its position that it is going to be a very close and competitive election.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2024 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilson Alden Richey (FILE)
Police investigating fatal crash of Charlottesville-area restaurateur
Rain to snow for Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley tonight
First Alert: Tracking heavy rain, gusty winds and snowfall
Albemarle County Police (FILE)
Albemarle County Police Department ﻿investigating Stony Point Road homicide
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Man Dresses up in bigfoot costume in Wintergreen.
Wintergreen police weigh-in on Bigfoot sightings

Latest News

Winter weather is expected to wallop both coasts in the days ahead: winter advisories stretch...
Snow blankets west coast, east braces for storms
A Dickson County resident found a box of puppies and their mom abandoned along the side of a...
Box of puppies, mother dog rescued from side of the road
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
LIVE: Police say multiple people have been shot at a high school in Perry, Iowa; suspect is dead
FILE - Actress Glynis Johns is shown, Sept. 11, 1982. Johns, a Tony Award-winning stage and...
Glynis Johns, ‘Mary Poppins’ star who first sang Sondheim’s ‘Send in the Clowns,’ dies at 100
Matthew Guerra, 22, and Savanah Nicole Soto, 18, were fatally shot in the head before their...
Father and son arrested in killings of pregnant woman, boyfriend just before Christmas