Presidential Election poll ratings likely to change, UVA Center for Politics says

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Center for Politics is cautioning against relying on poll numbers for the 2024 Presidential Election just yet.

The Center says although former President Donald Trump has often led President Joe Biden in national polls, both candidates’ ratings are subject to change.

Factors that may impact their positions include Trump’s legal issues, a shift in the economy, and a potential third-party candidate.

“You’ve got two candidates with a lot of liabilities, you also have a yet undetermined number of third-party candidates who may have some impacts on the margins of this race as well,” Kyle Kondik with UVA Center for Politics said.

The Center holds its position that it is going to be a very close and competitive election.

