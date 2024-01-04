Passing Shower, Sprinkles, Flurries Tonight. Quiet, Chilly Late Week. Winter Storm Saturday - First Alert Weather Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Stray shower, sprinkles or flurries tonight. Clearing and breezy Thursday. A quiet but chilly late week, then a Winter Storm to arrive Saturday - First Alert Weather Day.

A developing storm will arrive to impact the Mid-Atlantic, Saturday bringing us our first Winter weather of the season. Currently, snow is likely to start after sunrise Saturday and more widespread by mid-morning. Across the Piedmont of Central Virginia, the snow is expected to mix with sleet and transition from freezing rain over to rain. Still how long this takes, will determine, just how much snow will accumulate. Lesser amounts of snow are expected.

Several inches of snow likely across the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley, as these areas will hold the colder air longer. Still some mixing to sleet and or freezing rain may occur, here, before ending.

Be prepared for impacts to travel and likely cancellations later Saturday into Sunday morning.

The storm will move up the coast and away from us by Sunday morning, so precipitation ends, and drier conditions return. Keep checking back for updates here, and on the 29 Weather app, on this developing storm.

Next Tuesday, another storm system could bring some winter weather to start, before changing over to rain. An active weather pattern is underway for early January!

Tonight: Stray shower, sprinkles, flurries. Mostly cloudy. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy and chilly. Wind gusts over 20 mph at times. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows frigid in the 10s to around 20.

Friday: Partly sunny and chilly. Highs upper 30s to low 40s. Lows mid to upper 20s.

Saturday - First Alert Weather Day: Snow develops during the morning. Snow to sleet, freezing rain to rain across Central Virginia. Snow and possible mixing later, for the Blue Ridge and Valley. Several inches expected. Highs low to mid 30s. Precipitation ends Saturday night. Lows in the upper 20s. Icy areas.

Sunday: Partly sunny, little breezy, chilly. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows mid 20s. Icy areas.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows around 30.

Tuesday: Cloudy, Snow or Wintry Mix to Rain. Highs low to mid 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid to upper 40s.

