Grant awarded to allow for healthier urban forestry in Charlottesville

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Bria Stith
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville has received a grant from the Inflation Reduction Act.

The $300,000 grant will be used in four different components including updating the city’s urban forest management plan, conducting an inventory of vegetation, an assessment of the city’s tree canopy, and training for volunteers.

“Once we have a very solid management plan in place, we will hope to be more competitive for future grants. More money available through grant funding for more tree plantings, invasive plant control, that sort of thing,” Charlottesville Urban Forester Steve Gaines said.

Gaines says this grant will be implemented over the next five years.

