Get ready for a mix of snow, sleet, and rain

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A few rain and snow showers that developed overnight are moving out. We’ll see partly sunny skies and breezy conditions today. Cold air will filter in tonight, dropping temperatures into the teens and 20s. Friday looks sunny and seasonal. Meanwhile, we are tracking the first winter storm of the new year. Snow is expected Saturday morning before sleet, and eventually rain moves in b the afternoon. Slushy accumulations of 1″3″ are likely east of the Blue Ridge, with 3″-6+” west of the Blue Ridge. Of course with the storm 48 hours away, there is still the possibility for changes. We’ll keep you updated. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & breezy, High: mid 40s

Tonight: Cuddle Alert, clear & cold, Low: low 20s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s

Saturday: First Alert ! snow, sleet, & rain, High: mid 30s...Low: around 30

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: around 30

Monday: Partly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: low 30s

Tuesday: Rain & some snow, High: around 50...Low: upper 30s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s

