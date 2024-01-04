Downtown Mall tree maintenance to begin January 8

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Department of Parks and Recreation starts tree maintenance on the Downtown Mall Monday, January 8.

“We will pretty much be starting at the TING Pavilion and going all the way down to the Code Building,” Urban Forester Steve Gaines said.

He said they will prune deadwood out of all the trees and have one tree removal.

“Looking at the trees closely, you can often see dead branches. Evidence of decay of the tree behind me does have some multicolor fruiting bodies and spore bases that you can see closely,” Gaines said.

All of the trees on the Downtown Mall were planted in 1976.

“They are the same age [and] same species. It is very important to keep them vigorous because it’s very easy for pathogens or some other organisms to get in and do some real damage,” Gaines said.

The upkeep is essential for tree health and people safety.

“Every year these trees are inspected and there’s a yearly record kept of all the findings,” Gaines said.

Gaines says the tree maintenance will take up to 10 days to complete, but if there’s some winter weather, it will be delayed.

