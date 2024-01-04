Advertise With Us
Albemarle sugar-substitute company celebrates milestone

By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County sugar-substitute company is celebrating a milestone is one of its products.

Bonumose’s sugar substitute “tagatose” is now certified as plant-based and vegetarian.

Tagatose is found in nature and through the company’s methods, plain starch is converted in order to make the sugar alternative.

“The plant-based and vegetarian certification means that those consumers who want to not have animal-based foods can now use tagatose. In the past, they have not been able to use tagatose because like I mentioned, it typically comes from dairy,” CEO and Founder of Bonumose Ed Rogers said.

Bonumose says it hopes the next certification for tagatose will be the FDA to not count it as an added sugar under nutrition facts panels.

