Albemarle Police make arrest after abduction

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Police Department released a statement Wednesday, January 3.

ACPD says an abduction was reported around 6:00 a.m. on the 4100 block of Blenheim Road.

Authorities determined that 25-year-old Dillon S. Matney brandished a firearm, forced a female victim out of her residence, then fled the area.

ACPD says after an extensive search, the victim was safely located in Albemarle County and Matney was taken into custody.

Matney is currently being held without bond at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

