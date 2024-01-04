Advertise With Us
Albemarle Police make arrest after abduction

By 29News
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Police Department released a statement Wednesday, January 3.

ACPD says an abduction was reported around 6:00 a.m. on the 4100 block of Blenheim Road.

Authorities determined that 25-year-old Dillon S. Matney brandished a firearm, forced a female victim out of her residence, then fled the area.

ACPD says after an extensive search, the victim was safely located in Albemarle County and Matney was taken into custody.

Matney is currently being held without bond at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

