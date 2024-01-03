Advertise With Us
UVA researchers looking at Omega-3 fatty acids to help against pulmonary fibrosis

Researcher with UVA (FILE)
Researcher with UVA (FILE)(WHSV)
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Researchers with the University of Virginia believe certain foods could help people dealing with pulmonary fibrosis, a rare and potentially deadly disease.

“That is something that we’re interested in doing and conducting more research in,” Assistant Professor John Kim said Wednesday, January 3.

Kim is studying pulmonary fibrosis: “It’s progressive scarring of the lung tissue, and as this scar tissue builds up in the lung - which we’ve referred to as fibrosis - it can actually impair the ability of the lung to exchange oxygen and carbon dioxide,” he said.

Kim says the effects of pulmonary fibrosis can be deadly, and researchers may have found a way to help prevent that.

“What we found was that higher levels of certain Omega-3 fatty acids, it was predictive of better lung function over time and improved survival,” Kim said.

Foods rich in Omega-3 fatty acids include fish, nuts & seeds, and certain brands of yogurt, juices, and milk.

Kim says it is still too early to tell if these Omega-3 fatty acids could be used as an actual cure.

“We’re hoping to apply for some funding, some grants to support this research and kind of move forward and really determine whether Omega-3 fatty acids are, in fact, protective in pulmonary fibrosis,” he said.

