Pleasant today, wintrymix Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Good morning...Our work and school day is getting off to a cold start. We’ll see partly sunny skies this morning, with increasing clouds this afternoon. Temperatures will be at or slightly above normal the next couple of days. A passing rain or snow shower will be possible late tonight, no accumulation is expected. Meanwhile, a west coast storm will advance across the country, and deliver snow, sleet, and rain to the region Saturday. The heaviest snow accumulation will be for the Blue Ridge mountains, and the Shenandoah Valley, with lighter slushy accumulations east of the Blue Ridge. We’ll keep you updated. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Clouds increase, High: around 50

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, rain of snow shower, Low: low 30s

Thursday: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: upper 40s...Low: low 20s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: upper 20s

Saturday: Snow, sleet, and rain, High: mid 30s...Low: upper 20s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: around 30

Monday: Partly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: around 30

Tuesday: Cloudy, rain, High: around 50...Low: low 40s

