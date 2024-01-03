Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Pleasant today, wintrymix Saturday

Snow, sleet, and rain on the way
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:36 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Good morning...Our work and school day is getting off to a cold start. We’ll see partly sunny skies this morning, with increasing clouds this afternoon. Temperatures will be at or slightly above normal the next couple of days. A passing rain or snow shower will be possible late tonight, no accumulation is expected. Meanwhile, a west coast storm will advance across the country, and deliver snow, sleet, and rain to the region Saturday. The heaviest snow accumulation will be for the Blue Ridge mountains, and the Shenandoah Valley, with lighter slushy accumulations east of the Blue Ridge. We’ll keep you updated. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Clouds increase, High: around 50

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, rain of snow shower, Low: low 30s

Thursday: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: upper 40s...Low: low 20s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: upper 20s

Saturday: Snow, sleet, and rain, High: mid 30s...Low: upper 20s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: around 30

Monday: Partly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: around 30

Tuesday: Cloudy, rain, High: around 50...Low: low 40s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2024 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilson Alden Richey (FILE)
Police investigating fatal crash of Charlottesville-area restaurateur
Rain to snow for Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley tonight
First Alert: Tracking heavy rain, gusty winds and snowfall
Albemarle County Police (FILE)
Albemarle County Police Department ﻿investigating Stony Point Road homicide
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Man Dresses up in bigfoot costume in Wintergreen.
Wintergreen police weigh-in on Bigfoot sightings

Latest News

The greatest risk for several inches of snow Saturday is over the mountains and Shenandoah...
First Alert Weather Day Saturday
Heaviest snowfall northwest
First Alert Weather Update
Mainly dry until Saturday
First Alert Day Saturday
First, First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Day this Saturday