Pleasant today, wintrymix Saturday
Snow, sleet, and rain on the way
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Good morning...Our work and school day is getting off to a cold start. We’ll see partly sunny skies this morning, with increasing clouds this afternoon. Temperatures will be at or slightly above normal the next couple of days. A passing rain or snow shower will be possible late tonight, no accumulation is expected. Meanwhile, a west coast storm will advance across the country, and deliver snow, sleet, and rain to the region Saturday. The heaviest snow accumulation will be for the Blue Ridge mountains, and the Shenandoah Valley, with lighter slushy accumulations east of the Blue Ridge. We’ll keep you updated. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Clouds increase, High: around 50
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, rain of snow shower, Low: low 30s
Thursday: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: upper 40s...Low: low 20s
Friday: Partly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: upper 20s
Saturday: Snow, sleet, and rain, High: mid 30s...Low: upper 20s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: around 30
Monday: Partly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: around 30
Tuesday: Cloudy, rain, High: around 50...Low: low 40s
